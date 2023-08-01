Xiaomi Smart TV X Series unveiled in sizes ranging from 43 to 65 inches; see specs and price

Xiaomi has introduced the all-new Xiaomi Smart TV X series in India. The latest series includes 43, 50, 55, and 65-inch models. The standout feature of the Xiaomi Smart TV X series is its 4K Dolby Vision 10-bit screen, expertly paired with the Reality Flow MEMC engine.

The TVs run on Google TV with Xiaomi's proprietary Patchwall interface. This integration provides users access to a vast array of content from over 30 providers, catering to all preferences and interests. Additionally, the smart TVs come equipped with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage.

It will also feature a 30-watt speaker system, supported by Dolby Audio and DTS technology.

The Xiaomi Smart TV X series boasts a premium bezel-less design, maximising the screen-to-body ratio to a remarkable 98 per cent.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Smart TV X series is powered by a quad-core A55 chipset. Additionally, the TVs come with an array of versatile connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1, Miracast, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and ALLM support.

Here are the key specifications of the Xiaomi Smart TV X series:

43 / 50 / 55 / 65-inch 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, 94% DCPI-3 colour gamut, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, Reality Flow, ALLM, Vivid Picture Engine, and 60Hz refresh rate

Quad-core (A55) processor with Mali G52 MP1 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB storage

Mi Home support

Google TV, PatchWall

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) (2×2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI 2.1 with eARC, 2 x USB, Optical, AUX port, Ethernet

Video formats supported: AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8/VP9/VC1, MPEG1/2/4.

Xiaomi Voice remote

30W stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, DTS X

The 43-inch model is priced at Rs. 28,999, the 50-inch at Rs. 34,999, the 55-inch at Rs. 39,999, and the 65-inch at Rs. 61,999. Customers will be able to purchase these smart TVs starting August 4th, 2023, at 12 noon through mi.com, Flipkart, and authorised offline retail partners.

As part of the launch offer, Xiaomi is providing customers with up to Rs. 3000 instant discount when using an ICICI Bank credit card, credit, or debit card EMI.

