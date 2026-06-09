Apple WWDC 2026: iOS 27 previewed with improved UI, AI upgrades, and more

Apple, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 event, announced several new updates for developers and users across its product portfolio. From the new Siri AI app, Apple Intelligence upgrades to new child safety features, Apple finally unveiled the anticipated features for its new generation software upgrades. With the iOS 27 update, the company is bringing new UI upgrades with refinement to Liquid Glass design, improved responsiveness, and more that may refine users' day-to-day usage. Here's what's new coming with iOS 27 on iPhones.

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iOS 27 update: New features and upgrades

Improved design: Last year, Apple introduced the Liquid Glass UI, which received mixed reactions among Apple users. Now, with iOS 27, the company will bring improved UI with refined readability. In addition, users can also adjust transparency with a newly added slider. Apple has also upgraded how first-party app icons look with additional layers of refraction.

Improved responsiveness: Apple further stated that with iOS 27, app launches will be 30% faster, AirDrop transfer is 80% faster, photos load will be 70%% faster after being taken, and moving between cellular and Wi-Fi networks is more seamless. Apple also claimed that it has improved the search feature in apps like Spotlight, Photos, and Mail so that it works better and finds what you're looking for more accurately.



Apple Intelligence: Apple also announced upgrades to the Apple Intelligence system with the "Apple Foundation Model" in collaboration with Google. The company claims that AI on its devices will become more contextual and be able to perform complex tasks like image generation, and others. Read more here.

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Siri app: Apple finally previewed the anticipated revamped Siri, which is now being called "Siri AI." The voice assistant is now integrated with Apple Intelligence, which brings advanced capabilities like personal context, on-screen awareness, and a more natural experience. With the dedicated app, users can access their past conversations and can also customise how Siri responds. Read more here.

Alongside these upgrades, iCloud Shared Albums will now support sharing with Android and Windows in full resolution. Health app gets advanced Cycle tracking, AirPods will be getting custom EQ, Apple Maps gets enhanced Flyover experience and much more.