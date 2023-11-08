YouTube experimenting with ChatGPT-like AI chatbot to appear under select videos

YouTube, which is owned by Google, is currently in the process of testing a new AI chatbot. This chatbot is designed to offer viewers answers to queries pertaining to the video they are currently watching. Additionally, it can suggest related content, all while ensuring that the video playback remains uninterrupted.

The primary objective of this conversational AI tool is to address viewer inquiries related to the video content and also make recommendations for related materials.

In a support page statement, Google mentioned, “We’re testing two experiments that integrate generative AI into the YouTube viewing experience. Because these experiments are very small, you might not see them just yet.”

This AI chatbot is only accessible to a select group of individuals as of now, and it is available on a subset of videos. In the forthcoming weeks, members of YouTube Premium in the United States who use Android devices will have the opportunity to participate in this experiment by visiting youtube.com/new.

In the context of educational videos, the AI tool can enhance the learning experience by offering quizzes and responses aimed at promoting a deeper understanding of the content.

YouTube is also exploring the use of AI to streamline the management of extensive comment sections in lengthy videos, making them more easily understandable. This innovation organizes comments into coherent themes, which can be particularly useful for people to engage in comment discussions. Creators can leverage these comment summaries to swiftly join conversations on their videos or find inspiration for new content based on audience discussions.

“This experiment is running on a small number of videos in English that have large comment sections,” said the company.

