YouTube Music catches up with Spotify and Apple Music by adding real-time lyrics feature

Real-time lyrics have become a staple feature in the world of music streaming. Popular services such as Spotify and Apple Music have already incorporated this feature, leaving YouTube Music behind. However, with the latest update, YouTube Music has finally caught up, offering automatic real-time tracking for lyrics as songs play. This new feature is a major improvement over the manual method previously available on the music streaming platform.

The new update provides users with a seamless experience, with lyrics automatically syncing with the songs as they play. The feature will work on any song that already has lyrics uploaded to YouTube Music. As the song plays, the current lyrics will be highlighted, and their text size will be increased within the Lyrics tab of the app. This will allow users to easily follow along with the song and sing along if they choose.

Google partnered with MusixMatch last year to develop this feature. Reports suggest that live lyrics tracking is also powered by LyricFind. This partnership has enabled YouTube Music to provide users with accurate and reliable lyrics that are synchronised in real-time.

Although there is no concrete timeline for release, screenshots of the feature on both Android and iOS have already been shared. Some Reddit users have reported getting the feature on Android in the app version 5.51.50, indicating that the release is imminent.

