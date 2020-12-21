OnePlus 9's powerful cameras leaked, to feature 50-megapixel Ultra Vision lens

Highlights OnePlus 9 is said to feature a three lens set-up at the back.

The phone is tipped to get a 50MP primary lens.

OnePlus 9 is tipped for March 2021 launch.

OnePlus is tipped to launch the new OnePlus 9 smartphones in March next year, and months ahead of the launch, information about the phones have started making its way to the web. And the latest in this list is the information about the OnePlus 9's camera module which is now being said to be heroed by a 50-megapixel lens.

As per a new leak on SlashLeaks, the phone will feature a three-camera system, the mainstay of which will be a 50-megapixel Ultra Vision wide-angle camera with f/1.9 aperture. The leak also reveals that this lens will be coupled with a 20-megapixel Cine Camera, an ultrawide lens with f/1.8 aperture. As for the third lens in the setup, there will be an OIS assisted 12-megapixel telephoto camera with autofocus and an f/3.4 aperture.

Interestingly, this leak comes on the heels of the latest report in which the phone maker is shown to be partnering with Leica for the OnePlus 9 series. As per a well-known tipster, Teme(@RODENT950) multiple phone makers are partnering with Leica to bring their cameras on their phones, and apparently, one of them is the OnePlus.

A partnership such as this wouldn't be too farfetched as the company in the past has hinted at improving the performance of their cameras with the OnePlus 9 series. And as such, a partnership like this would be an easy way to go about things.

Earlier, we've had leaks that have revealed some details about the device, including the design of the phone. Previously, live images of the OnePlus 9 leaked by Phone Arena show that the device could bring a similar design to the existing OnePlus 8T which comes with a rear camera set-up that's the shape of a rectangular module. The new camera module is shown to come with an "ultra shot" branding. However, the report claims that the "ultra shot" branding may not appear in the final version of the smartphone.

As per the leaked renders, the OnePlus devices will feature flat displays on the OnePlus 9 and curved on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Both phones will come with a punch-hole design and a camera bump on the back which appear to house a rectangular camera enclosure similar in design to the one to the one featured on the OnePlus 8T.