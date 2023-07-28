Boult Striker Pro smartwatch review: Premium features without the premium price

The Boult Striker Pro is quite a feature-rich smartwatch that comes in at just under Rs 2,000. Let's do a quick dive into the smartwatch.

The Striker Pro comes with a 1.43 inches round AMOLED Always on Display, boasting a resolution of 466*466 pixels and a commendable 750 Nits brightness which I found adequate outdoors with the right watch faces. The 60Hz refresh rate ensures smooth and fluid interactions with the watch. While there's fluidity, the animations can make the watch feel slow and slugging at times.

The watch's design features a Zinc Alloy Metallic Frame and a circular dial that adds a touch of old-school watches. The option to use multiple straps allows users to customise their style based on different occasions or preferences. However, I had to get the links adjusted to my wrist size from a local watch shop as I didn't have the right tools for it.

Boult Striker Pro

One notable feature is the Velocity Experience with the working Crown, which provided me with convenient navigation through the watch's interface. The watch also supports an Intelligent Voice Assistant, which can be activated by a long press on the crown, making it easy to perform various tasks through voice commands.

I also tried the BT Calling feature in the Striker Pro which was convenient to have when taking quick calls on the go. Users can manage incoming calls, access recent contacts, and even dial from the keypad directly on the watch, which is a convenient addition.

The watch is IP67 Water Resistant and Dust Proof, ensuring complete protection against dust and airborne particles. I used it extensively during my workout sessions and it handled fine.

Talking about workouts, the watch includes a productivity suite, featuring Smart Notifications and a Calculator. Additionally, it boasts a comprehensive health monitoring system, with features like SpO2 Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor, 24*7 Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Pressure Monitor, Female Menstrual Cycle Tracking, Sleep Monitor, Drink Water Reminder, and Sedentary Reminder. The inclusion of Mini Games also added a fun element to the overall experience.

With 150+ Cloud-based Watch Faces and the ability to create Custom Watch Faces, users have a wide range of options to personalize the watch's appearance. Furthermore, the watch supports Animated Watch Faces and multiple UI Styles, catering to diverse preferences. The availability of 120+ Sports Modes allows fitness enthusiasts to track various exercises effectively.

The Find My Phone function helped me locate my phone with ease.

At an attractive limited-time launch price of Rs 1,999, the Boult Striker Pro is an affordable option for users seeking a budget-friendly smartwatch. It is available on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and the official website of Boult Audio.

