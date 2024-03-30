Dragon's Dogma 2 review: Embark on an unforgettable RPG journey

Embark on a wild, rollercoaster journey through Dragon's Dogma 2, where every moment is a blend of glory, thrills, and unintentional hilarity. This RPG gem, while a favourite among many, is also a bit of a headache at times. But regardless of our final verdict, one thing's for sure: Dragon's Dogma 2 will be the talk of the town for ages to come.

Similar to its predecessor, Dragon's Dogma 2 doesn't stray too far from its roots, drawing inspiration from titles like Monster Hunter and Elden Ring. Yet, it stands out as a unique experience, brimming with unforgettable encounters. From epic clashes with colossal beasts to comical run-ins with mischievous goblins begging to be tossed around, and the enduring charm of your NPC allies, every moment spawns a new tale.

You step into the shoes of the Arisen, a soldier resurrected by fate to confront a relentless dragon. But this time, there's a twist: another contender vies for the title of Arisen, sparking a political intrigue that intertwines with epic monster battles.

Despite its tendency to bombard you with flat characters and stiff dialogue, the narrative weaves a captivating tale, offering more depth than expected. While some story beats may feel predictable, the overall narrative remains refreshingly novel, akin to a FromSoftware creation with a more accessible storyline.

While scripted NPCs may leave much to be desired in terms of engagement, the real stars of the show are the pawns. These loyal companions not only fight alongside you but also enrich your journey with their unique personalities. Customisable and ever-evolving, your main pawn and recruited allies add layers of depth to both combat and exploration.

Speaking of combat, Dragon's Dogma 2 excels in delivering a tactile and dynamic experience. Whether you're an archer aiming for precision shots or a sorcerer wielding god-like powers, each battle unfolds as a result of strategic decisions and environmental factors. And with the addition of the Trickster vocation, manipulating the battlefield becomes a delightful challenge unlike anything seen in other RPGs.

Despite its merits, Dragon's Dogma 2 isn't without its flaws. Performance issues plague certain areas, while vague quest instructions and occasional bugs can lead to frustrating moments of confusion. Yet, these setbacks pale in comparison to the sheer joy of engaging in epic battles and embarking on daring adventures across its vast and immersive world.

In the end, Dragon's Dogma 2 is more than just a game—it's an experience that grabs hold of you and refuses to let go. While it may require some patience and perseverance, the rewards of its richly crafted world and exhilarating combat are well worth the journey. So grab your sword, rally your pawns, and prepare for an adventure unlike any other.