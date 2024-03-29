Rise of the Ronin review: Embracing tradition in a new era

Venturing into the tumultuous Bakumatsu period through gaming feels akin to waiting for buses – after a long wait, two arrive in quick succession. Following last year's journey with Like A Dragon: Ishin into late 19th century Japan, Rise of the Ronin feels like a pilgrimage to familiar ground, yet it offers a fresh perspective. Departing from Team Ninja's usual genre, known for rivalling FromSoftware's Soulslike titles, this open-world adventure introduces a more grounded approach while expanding on the Ki-based mechanics from Nioh.

Set in Yokohama, Rise of the Ronin welcomes players with breathtaking vistas and intricate architectural designs blending Japanese and Western influences. The transition from Nioh's repetitive environments to this meticulously crafted world is striking, accompanied by brutal encounters with adversaries amidst the serene backdrop. Combat, though streamlined to a single attack button and counterspark mechanics, demands strategic finesse, ensuring engagements remain engaging even on easier difficulty settings.

Beyond combat prowess, the game encourages diverse approaches, from stealthy eliminations to taming creatures to aid in battles. Each decision shapes the landscape, restoring order to a nation grappling with social and political upheaval. The narrative, while not delving as deeply as the combat mechanics, offers avenues for character progression and exploration, enriching player experience beyond mere hack-and-slash gameplay.

Navigating the intricacies of Ronin's UI and controls can be daunting, yet the game's depiction of historical events and figures adds layers of intrigue. From encounters with real-life personalities to alliances with factions vying for power, players are immersed in a world teetering on the brink of revolution. Despite some narrative simplifications, Ronin presents a nuanced portrayal of conflicting ideologies and cultural exchange, challenging players to navigate alliances and betrayals in a changing world.

While lacking the grandeur of fantastical elements, Ronin's human adversaries occasionally falter in delivering memorable boss encounters. Yet, its emphasis on camaraderie, showcased through AI-controlled companions and asynchronous multiplayer elements, adds depth to the gameplay experience. Accessibility options ensure players of all skill levels can enjoy the journey, further enhancing inclusivity within the gaming community.

Rise of the Ronin may not rival the scale of other AAA titles, but it does craft an immersive experience rooted in Japanese history and tradition. Amidst a resurgence of Japanese gaming, Ronin distinguishes itself as a love letter to the samurai genre, prioritising gameplay over cinematic spectacle. As players embark on this journey through a pivotal era in Japan's history, they are reminded of the enduring allure of video games as a medium for storytelling and exploration.