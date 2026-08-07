Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850 L review: Comfort meets productivity

I have been testing the Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850 L mouse for more than a week, and I must say it sure makes day-to-day usage quicker, seamless, and comfortable as well. But is it worth Rs 7,762? Here’s the detailed review if you’re considering buying this new Logitech mouse.

Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850 L review: Design and build

The Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850 L flaunts a premium design consisting of a textured recycled plastic build, built-in palm cushion and polycarbonate controls. It also has inward-curved sides with a rubberised texture, which makes it easier to hold, similar to what we have seen on Logitech's MX series mice.

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Well, for me, my palm didn't naturally rest on the cushion unless I consciously adjusted my grip. I wish it were a little fuller and softer to provide better support during long hours of use. Therefore, the comfort largely depends on your hand size and grip style.

On the front, you get the left and right buttons, which feature Logitech's Quiet Click technology, making zero sounds during clicks. The mouse also features Logitech’s SmartWheel feature that changes its scrolling behaviour based on how you use it.

Lastly, on the thumb side, you get customisable shortcut buttons, although the button felt slightly farther to use, so you may have to adjust your grip accordingly. Despite a few shortcomings, the Signature Comfort Plus feels lightweight, grippy, and easy to use, even during long work sessions.

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Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850 L review: Features and performance

While it checks the comfort box, performance is another crucial aspect. Based on my daily usage, which included plenty of browsing, document editing, switching between apps/tabs, and extended work sessions, the Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850 L delivered a smooth and reliable experience throughout the day. It performs well in both basic productivity tasks and demanding productivity tasks.

The left and right buttons are responsive and tactile, offerings satisfying click experience. In addition, Logitech's Quiet Click technology noticeably reduces click noise, without requiring much force to press.

Coming to Logitech's SmartWheel, it is the first time I experienced the technology, and it surely offered a quick and smooth scrolling experience while multitasking. Firstly, it automatically adapts to your scrolling speed and moves line by line, offering precise control when reading documents, spreadsheets, or webpages. Another impressive thing about the SmartWheel is that, when you hold a side button and scroll the wheel, it can move the page horizontally, offering similar functionality to the tilt wheel.

The mouse also comes with Logitech’s Logi Options+ software, where users can customise the controls. With the app, you can customise button functions, personalise the Actions Ring, automate routine tasks with Smart Actions, and use Logitech's AI Prompt Builder. However, I was unable to test the software as installing third-party applications is restricted on my office-issued laptop.

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Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850 L review: Connectivity and battery life

The Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850 L mouse offers two wireless connection methods: Bluetooth and Logitech Bolt, a proprietary USB wireless technology. However, you’ll have to purchase the Bolt USB receiver separately. Therefore, I relied on the Bluetooth connectivity, which offered reliable connection.

The mouse is equipped with a single AA battery, which Logitech claims can power the mouse for up to two years, depending on usage patterns.

Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850 L review: Verdict

The Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850 L is an impressive productivity-focused wireless mouse that delivers quiet performance. The key highlights of the mouse are the Quiet Click technology, adaptive SmartWheel scrolling, and multi-device Bluetooth support, making it reliable for long workdays. However, its standout feature, the built-in palm cushion, may not be for everyone as it does not fit every hand size or grip style naturally, and accessing the thumb buttons might require minor grip adjustments.