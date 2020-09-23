Oppo Find X2 Pro long-term review: A premium experience

When it comes to flagship smartphones, there aren't many Android options to choose from. With HTC and Sony exiting this category, Samsung has been dominating the space for long. But Oppo's Find X2 Pro with the stunning display, great camera and superb performance is a rather impressive alternative.

Design: Oppo has successfully managed to add a 6.7inch display without making it feel too big. The screen is a delight to look - crisp and bright. The colours appeared natural too. Unlike most of the smartphones where I select the screen brightness, I left it to auto-brightness as on full brightness it started hurting my eyes indoors. The screen is legible under bright daylight too. The Find X2 Pro also supports 120Hz refresh rate for rich graphics and fluid experience, which drains the battery much faster. On most of the smartphones, the default is 60Hz, which is selected by default on this one too.

However, I prefer using it on auto-select that automatically selects the refresh rate. There is a punch-hole front camera at the top left and sleek bezels at the top and the bottom. This super-bright display is curved towards the side edges that seamlessly blends with the curved ceramic rear. Even the rear is pretty clean with a raised vertical camera module on the top left. However, the soft finish makes it super slippery to hold.

The power key on the right panel and volume controls on the left are easily accessible. The Find X2 Pro does not have an audio jack, whereas the SIM tray, along with the charging port, is placed at the bottom panel. Overall, the Find X2 Pro has an elegant design and feels premium. Given the premium look and feel of the device, hiding the Oppo logo can easily fool anyone for this being a Samsung flagship.

Camera: The triple camera module on the Find X2 Pro is rather impressive. The combination of a 48MP primary lens along with a 48MP 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and 13MP telephoto lens captures sharp, natural-looking images. By default, the primary camera captures images at 12MP resolution, and the AI dazzle colour option within the photo mode identifies the subject and scene to produce stunning results. Even if the AI mode was turned off, the pictures came out well. The camera interface is simple - the 1x in the photo mode captures images from the wide-angle lens, the dot on the left switches to the ultra-wide angle. Using the telephoto lens, I was able to zoom in up to 60x - of which 10x was hybrid and rest digital.

To my surprise, the camera captured impressive images indoors with low-light and 5x optical zoom. The images had details with very little noise. Macro shots had great detailing too. The portrait mode worked well with not just faces but objects too. The camera setup using All Pixel Omni-Directional PDAF was quick to capture focus that made framing shots a lot easier. I have managed to capture some stunning shots of the evening sky with the Find X2 Pro. I also used the phone to capture some smooth 4k videos at 60 fps. Even the 32MP front camera with beautification feature did a pretty impressive job.

Performance: Oppo has topped the design, display and camera with great performance. During the last couple of months, I used it to record interviews, streaming videos, gaming and even filing stories, and it handled everything smoothly.

Even with heavy graphic apps and multiple apps running in the background, there was any lag. Running ColorOS 7.1, the UI looked neat. As all apps were scattered across multiple home pages, it took me some time to get used to the UI. Running Android 10, the Find X2 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 865 flagship processor paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The battery's total capacity of 4,260mAh is charged using the 65W bundled charger that lasted me a day with ease with still some charge left.

Price: Rs 64,990

Also read: Mi Box 4k review: Upgrade to a smart TV in just Rs 3,499