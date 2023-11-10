Review Vivo V29 Pro: Stylish Marvel: From Shutter to Screen

Price: Rs 39,999 onwards

Establishing a formidable foothold in the mid-range price segment, Vivo continues its legacy of crafting camera-centric smartphones with the introduction of the V29 Pro. This sleek and stylish device not only scores high on photography but also comes with an enticing price tag, priced aggressively at Rs 39,999.

Style Icon: Undoubtedly, a standout amidst the array of smartphones, the V29 Pro boasts a slender profile at a mere 7.4mm, adorned with gracefully curved ergonomic edges. The front of the device seamlessly transitions into an all-encompassing display, harmoniously merging with the elevated metal frame. Flip it over, and the rear showcases a resplendent glass surface employing 3D Particle Technology, which reveals enchanting gradations under the radiant embrace of bright sunlight. The rear camera module, though subtly elevated, effortlessly melds with the celestial hue of Himalayan Blue adorning the panel. Vivo's commitment to a clutter-free aesthetic is evident, with clean lines dominating most sides. The bottom houses the SIM tray, charging port, and speaker grille, while the right panel discreetly accommodates the volume and power buttons, seamlessly integrated into the metallic frame. A head-turner in every sense, the Vivo V29 Pro effortlessly commands attention, leaving an indelible mark on all who lay eyes upon it.

Stunning Display: Complementing the design is an equally stunning display. The 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 2800 X 1260 is crisp and sharp, and optimized for accidental touches on the sides. The phone presents with three options to choose from in screen refresh rate – Smart switch, 60Hz and 120Hz. Smart Switch is turned on by default that selects the most appropriate screen refresh rate automatically. Additional features include visual enhancement that optimizes the colour and contrast of some pictures for more vivid effects and is supported by apps like Netflix and YouTube. This makes it great for streaming videos and movies on the phone. With 1,300nits peak brightness, the display was visible and readable in bright day light as well, making it super convenient to capture images outdoors.

Professional clicks: The rectangular camera module at the rear houses three camera sensors - 50MP primary camera, 12MP portrait sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor.

The primary lens, set to default in the photo mode, utilizes pixel binning to generate images at a 12MP resolution. However, for those seeking a higher resolution of 50MP, the option can be accessed within additional camera modes. Images captured in daylight—whether at 12MP or 50MP—display clarity, fine details, and natural colours. For enthusiasts favouring brighter tones, the natural colour setting can be toggled off from the top of the photo app.

Impressively, low-light photography is a strong suit of this device. The inclusion of Aura Light at the rear enhances the capability to capture professional-looking portraits in low-light conditions. Activating Aura Light from the flash settings initiates a smart colour temperature adjustment that automatically adapts to the environment, casting an illuminating aura on the subject's face. Manual temperature adjustments are also available.

Beyond the standard photo mode, the bokeh mode offers aperture adjustments ranging from the weakest at f16 to the strongest at f0.95. It allows users to select different styles and provides access to the beauty mode, allowing for adjustments to skin tone, nose reshaping, and facial contouring.

In the realm of video shooting, unlike the cinematic mode found in iPhones, the device doesn't have a dedicated bokeh video mode. Nevertheless, Vivo provides users with the flexibility to activate bokeh and adjust the blur strength directly within the video mode. While shooting videos, users can also explore features like filters and beauty mode for enhancing skin tone and more. For vloggers, there's an entertaining Micro Movie mode, allowing users to choose from a selection of effects, instantly add music, and have the video ready for sharing on various social media platforms.

The 50MP front camera, boasting an f/2.0 aperture, excels in capturing high-quality selfies. Additionally, it supports recording 4K videos at 60 fps, providing content creators with an excellent option for sharing visually stunning content on platforms like Instagram and other social media channels.

Performance: The phone runs on Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 on top and is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 SoC with 12 GB RAM.

Upon the initial setup, I noticed several additional app permissions enabled by default. Examples include personalized recommendations (for ads), lock screen poster (automatically updating lock screen wallpapers), and TWS Pairing (for swift earphone pairing), among others, which I opted to disable. Configuring the in-display fingerprint scanner for security was a breeze, providing quick access to unlock the phone.

The user interface of the phone is user-friendly and easy to navigate. However, it comes with a handful of pre-installed apps such as Netflix, Snapchat, Facebook, Spotify, and others. Despite this, the phone adeptly handled daily tasks, including camera usage, browsing on Chrome, and seamless content streaming. Although there were instances of the device warming up after extended gaming sessions, particularly with BGMI, this didn't noticeably impact its overall performance. Out of the 256GB storage, approximately 24GB was allocated to system and pre-installed apps.

Battery : The Vivo V29 Pro excels in the battery department, thanks to its robust 4600 mAh battery that proves to be more than sufficient for a full day of average usage. Notably, unlike some flagship counterparts, Vivo has retained the inclusion of a charging adapter. Furthermore, the device comes equipped with an impressive 80W fast charger, capable of fully replenishing the battery in a mere 45 minutes. With the bundled charger, the device reaches a 50% charge within the initial 20 minutes, efficiently topping off the remaining 50% in the subsequent 25 minutes. This rapid charging capability ensures minimal downtime, enhancing the overall user experience.

Verdict: Combining style with impressive camera capabilities, the Vivo V29 Pro proves to be an enticing smartphone option. Priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM variant, it offers a compelling choice for users seeking a blend of aesthetics and performance. For those desiring even higher RAM capacity, the 12GB RAM variant is available at Rs 42,999. With its attractive features and competitive pricing, the Vivo V29 Pro stands out as a commendable purchase in its category.