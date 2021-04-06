Signal says Mark Zuckerberg leads by example after Facebook CEO was found using Signalapp

Highlights Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, who owns WhatsApp, was found using Signal.

A security expert was quick to discover that Zuckerberg is active on Signal, the WhatsApp rival.

Signal has now hailed the Facebook CEO for using the messaging app.

Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, who owns WhatsApp, was found using Signal. Thanks to the Facebook data breach involving 533 million Facebook users, his little secret is not a secret anymore. Zuckerberg was one of the affected users whose contact number name, location, marriage details, birthdate, and Facebook user ID were leaked in the massive data breach, as per an online report. A security expert was quick to discover that Zuckerberg is active on Signal, the WhatsApp rival. He posted his phone number on Twitter to confirm the same.

Signal has now hailed the Facebook CEO for using the messaging app. Reacting to the India Today Tech report, Signal posted on Twitter, "With the May 15th WhatsApp Terms of Service acceptance deadline fast approaching, Mark leads by example." For the unversed, WhatsApp is all set to roll out its new terms of service and privacy policies on May 15.

A security researcher who goes by the name Dave Walker posted the leaked phone number of Zuckerberg which confirmed that the Facebook CEO uses Signal. Taking potshots at Mark, Dave wrote on Twitter, "In another turn of events, Mark Zuckerberg also respects his own privacy, by using a chat app that has end-to-end encryption and isn't owned by @facebook. This is the number associated with his account from the recent Facebook leak.

Interestingly, Signal shot to overnight fame after it was deemed safer than Hasp in terms of privacy, security of users. A lot of WhatsApp users migrated to Signal after the Facebook-owned messaging apps informed users about its privacy policy and terms of service through in-app notifications. With every little information about what the new policies mean, WhatsApp had given a deadline of February 8 to its users to accept the new policies. This turned a lot of loyal users against the messaging app, and they soon found alternatives in Telegram, Signal thinking WhatsApp will share their private information with Facebook.

However, WhatsApp had to postpone its deadline to May 15 after it lost scores of users. The Facebook-owned messaging app introduced many campaigns to explain to users about its new privacy policies. WhatsApp also ensured that the chats are end-to-end encrypted and nobody apart from the sender and receiver can access the chats. W.hatsApp now is determined to roll out the new update on May 15, to continue using the app, users will have to accept the privacy policies and new terms of service.

Coming back to the data breach, the details of 533 million Facebook users were leaked in 2020 due to a vulnerability that exposed the phone numbers linked to Facebook accounts, Alon Gal, a security expert reveals. Not just Mark, the data of Facebook's co-founders Chris Hughes and Dustin Moskovitz were also leaked in the Facebook breach.