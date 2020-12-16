Sony PS5 India release may see limited PlayStation 5 stock, pre-orders soon

Highlights Sony might launch the PlayStation 5 consoles in India in January.

Sony PlayStation 5 release in India has started to look far-fetched. The company is facing an inventory crunch in some markets but there is nothing favourable for India so far. The launch of PS5 in India has often teetered between December and January but a recent report refuted either without providing a different timeline. Sony is far from confirming anything at this point but a new report has reignited the rumour that PS5 might be coming in January next year.

As reported by The Mako Reactor, the PlayStation 5 might be released in India next year in January. The report cites some Sony India retail partners who added that the pre-orders might begin sometime towards the middle of December, which is also about right now. These partners have also told the publication that Sony might make an official announcement regarding the launch of the PlayStation 5 in India soon. But while all that brings some relief to people stressing over the PS5 India release, there is the inevitable issue of short supply.

According to some retail store partners, the PlayStation 5 will be available in limited quantities, something that is not strangely new because the stocks for gaming consoles have not been able to meet demands in several markets. Although Microsoft's Xbox Series X has a better supply to markets, both online and offline, people interested in buying the PlayStation 5 are left high and dry. This would also mean that PS5 units will run out of stock within no time as soon as pre-orders open. So, it is advisable to keep a check on pre-order dates.

The PS5 woes do not end here. The partners have also said that Sony will be selling more units of PlayStation 5 online than selling them in the offline market. So if you are planning to buy the PlayStation 5 consoles from Sony Centres and other partner retailers, you might have a hard-luck there. Leading online platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon will sell the maximum units of Sony PlayStation 5. And the units that Sony will send off for offline sales will mostly be found at Sony's partner outlets. Sony will prioritise the outlets in metro cities over those in tier-2 or tier-3 cities, which again reduces the chances of everyone getting their hands on the PlayStation 5. This is similar to what happened with the Sony PS3 and PS4 launches where metro cities were prioritised over other cities as far as the sales of PlayStation models were concerned.

Another unpleasant news is that Sony will sell units of the regular PlayStation 5 consoles more than the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. The later will be available in an ever shorter supply, making it rare for people to grab one for them as and when sales begin. This is because Sony has not received a good response for the Digital Edition of the latest PlayStation 5, which is why it is scaling down its efforts to procure units of the PS5 Digital Edition. So if you have been waiting for the Digital Edition, it is going to be the most difficult try for you when Sony officially begins selling the PlayStation 5 in India.

Sony PlayStation 5 rival Microsoft Xbox Series X is now available to buy in India along with the toned-down version Series S. Although the stock is limited, people have managed to buy the new consoles from both online and offline markets in India.