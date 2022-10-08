Amazon brings Extra Happiness Days offer amid its Great Indian Festival sale: All details

Amazon has announced 'Extra Happiness Days' offers as a part of its month-long festive celebrations – the Great Indian Festival. The offers will be live on October 8 at midnight, and the company says that customers have the opportunity to buy the "latest products across categories" with great discounts. The Extra Happiness Days brings special deals and offers from sellers on smartphones, laptops, TVs, Health and Personal care products, baby products, and more. Smartphones by Tecno, iQOO, and Xiaomi will get these details.

During this phase, festive shopping will be more affordable as customers can save on their shopping with a 10 per cent instant discount on Axis Bank, Citibank and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, along with EMI transactions. Customers can also stretch their budget with no-cost EMI payment - available on leading credit cards, debit cards, Bajaj Finserv and Amazon Pay Later. Amazon claims customers can get up to Rs 600 in welcome rewards with Amazon Pay UPI.

In a release, Amazon says customers can avail the limited period 'Diamonds Dhamaaka' that promises Rs 150 cashback on a total bill of Rs 1500 and above. Customers can redeem "750 Diamonds" on select items.



Currently, Amazon's dedicated Great Indian Festival page lists offers on Amazon Echo products and select smartphones. For instance, the OnePlus 10R 5G, which supports 80W fast charging, is available for Rs 32,999. The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is retailing for Rs 13,999. The iPhone 12 (64GB) is also getting a price cut and retailing for Rs 47,999. The 128GB model of iPhone 12 is available for Rs 54,490. Apart from that, the Kindle (10th Gen) is available for Rs 6,499, while the Echo Dot (3rd Gen, Black) + Wipro 9W LED Smart Color Bulb combo costs Rs 1,799.

Readers must note that prices during a sale keep fluctuating, and stocks may be limited in number.