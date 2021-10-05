Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best ultra-affordable deals on wireless earphones you should check out

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale went live recently and has significant deals and discounts on gadgets among other things. Wireless headphones or earphones are an indispensable part of users who are working from home and need these devices for their regular workouts. Amazon is currently offering wireless earphones, neckbands and headphones under Rs 1000 that you can consider buying if you are looking for comfortable audio wear. Amazon is also giving additional discounts with card payments, and cashback options. Here are some of the deals for audio wear from brands like Boult, Zebronics, Blaupunkt and Boat that you can consider from Amazon.

Boult Audio Air Bass FX1 Truly Wireless Earbuds: The in-ear earbuds with mic are available for Rs 899 during the sale. They are available in white, black and blue colours. The earbuds promise 100 minutes of playback with 10 minutes of charging, and 30 hours on standby. The earbuds feature 32 hours of playtime with the case and 8 hours of continuous playtime without chagrin buds with the case. They also have dual mic for call clarity and touch control technology. They feature type C charging and have a built-in micro woofer for extra bass. The earbuds have an IPX5 type of rating and are splash-resistant. The earbuds support voice command and are available in white, black and blue colours.

The Zebronics Zeb Yoga 90 Plue wireless in-ear neckband that support Bluetooth 5.0 and features 10 mm drivers are available during the sale for Rs 799. The earphones have a type C charging, metallic magnetic earpiece, have call and media controls and are splash and water-resistant. The wireless neckband is available in green, blue, red and yellow colours.

On-ear headphones from boAt called the boAt Rockers 450 wireless Bluetooth headphones with up to 15 hours playback, dual-mode compatibility, immersive audio and easy access controls are available on Amazon for up to Rs 999. The Rockers 450 are available for Rs 899 while the O and the Pro edition are available for Rs 999. The headphones claim to give a battery life of 15 hours, have 40 mm drivers, are light and come with padded ear cushions. The headphones have a matte finish and support Google and Apple voice assistants. The rockers 450 are available in Hazel Beige, Aqua Blue and Luscious Black colours.

The Blaupunkt BE50XL Bluetooth earphone wireless comfort fit earphones with HD sound and fast charging are available for Rs 1299. The wireless neckband promises three hours of playtime if users plugin for 10 minutes. With full charging, the earphones give 24 hours of battery life. They have a long-lasting battery, a high sensitivity silicon mic, magnetic lock for security and a tough and durable thick neckband.



