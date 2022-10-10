Apple adds this popular iPhone model to the obsolete product list

Apple adds some of its products to the obsolete list every year. This year, too, will see the same. As per a fresh report, Apple will add the iPhone 5c to its list of obsolete devices. To recall, the smartphone was added to the list of Vintage products in October 2020.

According to a report coming from MacRumours, the iPhone 5c will be added to the list of obsolete products on November 1. This simply means that Apple will discontinue all service programs for iPhone model. Earlier, after the iPhone 5c was listed under the vintage product list, Apple limited service and repair programs for the device.

The latest report suggested that Apple has already sent a memo to authorised Apple resellers stating that the iPhone 5c will be added to the obsolete product list on November 1. To recall, the Cupertino-based tech giant launched the iPhone 5c back in 2013 with a plastic back panel. The affordable iPhone model was announced in multiple colour options -- Blue, Green, Pink, White, and Yellow.

In addition, the report also revealed that Apple will also add the iPad mini fourth-generation to the list of obsolete products. The report also noted that the company made the iPad model obsolete internally back in November 2021, but now it has been made public.

For the unaware, the iPhone maker usually marks its discontinued products in two categories -- vintage and obsolete. Devices are listed under the vintage category once Apple stops distributing them for sale over 5 and less than 7 years ago. While products that Apple stopped selling for more than 7 years fall under the obsolete category. Notably, vintage products are still eligible for hardware service, but that's not the case for obsolete Apple products.

Recently, Apple added the iPhone 6 to the vintage product list. The model was discontinued years ago and was one of the most important products for the brand. Even after the product was discontinued, the iPhone 6 continued to receive security updates.