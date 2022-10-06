Apple CEO Tim Cook remembers Steve Jobs on his death anniversary

On October 5, 2011, the tech industry lost Steve Jobs, the brain behind some of the best Apple products consumers have witnessed so far. On Jobs' 11th death anniversary, current Apple CEO Tim Cook remembers the legend and takes to Twitter to share his thoughts.

Cook on Wednesday took to Twitter to remember one of his best friends at work. In the tweet, the Apple CEO said, "Steve showed us all, again and again, that a great idea really can change the world. Remembering him today and always."

Jobs died of respiratory arrest on October 5 2011, which is just a day after Apple introduced the iPhone 4S and Siri. At the time, he was 56 years of age. When he passed away, Jobs was the co-founder, chief executive, and chair of Apple, CEO of Pixar and also held a leading role at the Walt Disney Company.

Recently, during a media interaction, Laurene Powell Jobs, Tim Cook, and Jony Ive discussed Jobs' legacy. During the discussion, Powell Jobs said that Apple has launched a new website called The Steve Jobs Archive, which contains a collection of quotes, videos, and an email from Jobs. The website also promises future "programs, fellowships, collections, and partnerships that reflect Steve's values and carry his sense of possibility forward."

For the unaware, Apple still has a "Remembering Steve" page on its website with condolences shared by friends, colleagues, and customers across the globe. Last year, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Jobs' passing away, Apple shared a short film called "Celebrating Steve" honoring Jobs' life.

Since Jobs' passing, Apple has come a long way, launching a number of products across lineups. The latest iPhone from Apple is the iPhone 14 series. While iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus haven't seen many upgrades, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come with many new features, such as Dynamic island, A16 Bionic chipset, better battery unit and much more.