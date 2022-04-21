Apple MagSafe Battery Pack will now charge iPhone faster

Apple has rolled out an update to its MagSafe Battery Pack that increases its charging speed. If you own the battery pack, your MagSafe-supported iPhone will now be charged at 7.5W speed, as opposed to the charging speed of 5W previously. The MagSafe Battery Pack, when plugged into a 20W charger, however, gives an output speed of 15W, which is now twice what the battery pack delivers off the power grid.

On its support page, Apple has updated the details of the MagSafe Battery Pack, suggesting the new firmware will be installed automatically when you connect the battery pack to an iPhone. The company said the update should take about 5 minutes for installation, but the rollout to your unit may take up to a week. To check the firmware version of your MagSafe Battery Pack, you need to attach it to your iPhone and then go to Settings, followed by General, About, and MagSafe Battery Pack. It should say "version 2.7", but if it does not, the update is yet to reach you.

"To update the firmware using a Mac or iPad, plug one end of a Lightning to USB cable into the Lightning connector on your battery pack, and the other end into your Mac or iPad. The firmware update will take about 5 minutes," said Apple on its support page.

If you are unsure how much charge your MagSafe Battery Pack has, you can follow these steps:

Go to Today View or the home screen page where you want to add the widget on your iPhone.

Then, touch and hold the background until the apps begin to jiggle on the home screen.

Tap the Add Widget icon at the top of the screen to open the widget gallery.

Scroll or search to find Batteries, tap the option, and then swipe left through the size options.

Choose the size you want, tap Add Widget, then tap Done.

The MagSafe Battery Pack is compatible with the iPhone 12 series and higher. It was launched in 2021 and soon became one of the most popular official Apple accessories that provided iPhone users with an on-the-go battery pack without the hassle of wires. However, users were disappointed to find out that the maximum output the MagSafe Battery Pack could earlier offer was 5W. With 7.5W, there is some respite for these users.

If you have an iPhone 12 mini, you are likely to appreciate the higher charging speed of 7.5W. Users of the iPhone 12 mini particularly pointed out bad battery life on the model and the MagSafe Battery Pack is how they were able to extend their life. If you want an even faster-charging speed, connect your MagSafe Battery Pack to a 20W power adapter, in which case your iPhone 12 Mini will be charged at a maximum speed of 15W.