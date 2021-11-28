Best Cyber Monday deals on OnePlus, Motorola, Pixel, and iPhones

Black Friday is officially done and dusted, but with Cyber Monday right around the corner, the season of great discounts is not over just yet. The biggest shopping event in the United States and Canada is now approaching its third day. Cyber Monday on November 29 will witness several big brands such as OnePlus, Google, Apple, and Motorola offer some great deals and steep discounts.

There are hundreds of Cyber deals available throughout the weekend, with even more dropping on Monday. If you are looking for a new smartphone, Cyber Monday is the best time to consider your options of upgrading. Almost every major carrier and retailer is offering a deal on new smartphones right now. Hence, it is a great time if you want to save some real cash on the newest devices or bag a bargain with a previous-gen model.

iPhones

America's oldest carrier AT&T has an offer where you can take home an iPhone 13 for $0 when you trade in an eligible device and take out an unlimited plan.

You can get a free pair of Beats Studio Buds in black and a virtual gift card for up to $200 (approx Rs. 15,000) if you purchase an iPhone SE and activate it on Visible Wireless.

You can get $300 (approx. Rs. 22,500) on a Walmart e-gift card with the purchase of an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini. on either AT&T or Verizon. The exact amount depends on which iPhone you choose, and you can also get an additional $250 Walmart e-gift card by trading in an eligible phone.

At Walmart, you can get a Walmart egift card for up to $500 with the purchase of select iPhone 12 models on either AT&T or Verizon, though the exact amount depends on which iPhone you choose.

Google Pixel

The budget-friendly Pixel 5A smartphone just got cheaper, with Google reducing an extra $50 (approx. Rs. 4,000) to bring its Black Friday price down to just $399. This unlocked 5G phone has all the perks of being a Pixel but without the flagship-level pricing of the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

AT&T has an offer going that gives up to $800 (approx. Rs. 60,000) trade-in values for your current phone; you can get the full $800 (approx. Rs. 60,000) for a Pixel 3a and up or a Samsung Galaxy S8 and up. Verizon offers up to $700 (approx. Rs. 54,000) trade-in for Unlimited members trading in a Galaxy S9 and up or Pixel 4 and up. This means that a Pixel 6 Pro can be less than $5 (approx. Rs. 350) a month on both carriers.

Motorola

You can now grab an unlocked 32GB Moto G Power for only $170 (approx. Rs. 13,000), down $30 (approx. Rs. 2,250) from its usual price of $200. And if you don't think that's enough storage for you, for a little extra (just $10) you can upgrade to the 64GB model. Both are unlocked by the carrier and sport its 48MP camera on the back.

If you are looking for a capable mid-range smartphone under $500 (approx. Rs. 38,000) that offers a premium design, a great display, and powerful performance, you can't get wrong with the Motorola Edge (2020,) especially at this discounted price of $400 (approx. 30,000). That's $300 (approx. 22,500) off its original price of $700 (approx. Rs. 52,500).

OnePlus

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro can be purchased from Amazon or Best Buy for $599 (approx. Rs. 45,000) and $899 (approx. Rs. 68,000).

The OnePlus 8T is available on Amazon and Best Buy for $499 (approx. Rs. 38,000) down $100 off its usual retail price due to the Cyber Monday discounts.