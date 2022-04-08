BharatPe employee complaints of salary dues, CEO says Ashneer Grover stole all money

Things do not seem to settle at BharatPe. At least not anytime soon for sure. The new fight between CEO Suhail Sameer and Ashneer Grover is over an employee's Linkedin post in which he accused BharatPe of not paying the salary for March. Karan Sarki, who was a Senior associate IT at BharatPe, also said that the company had terminated several "old admin staff" "without giving any reason". The company hasn't even paid their salaries, he added in the same post.

Addressing the CEO of BharatPe Suhail Sameer, Sarki noted "we haven't received our salary for March month yet despite following so many times on email and visiting the office. All the old admin staff of BharatPe has been terminated by you without giving any reason and their salaries have not been paid. We were with BharatPe ever since the Company started and now we are nowhere because of your internal politics."

"We are poor people and have our houses to run, small kids to take care of. We have been spending our own money for company's petty cash and our reimbursement bills have not been paid since December. All the staff of BharatPe is enjoying office paid trip to Goa and we engraved employees are fighting for their salaries and job. What kind of leaders you are," the post further added.

Soon after Sarki shared the post on LinkedIn, Ashneer Grover requested the company to take note and pay their salaries immediately. "Folks please look into this. Not done - their salaries have to be paid first before anything," he commented. The BharatPe CEO didn't take this on a good note, for which he also apologized later.

Responding to Grover's sister, Ashima Grover, who also shamed the company, Sameer said that the company couldn't pay salaries because her brother "stole money". "Very little left to pay salaries," Sameer said in one of his replies. The internet took by the storm over his reply. He later apologized and said that he went "was out of line".

"Friends - I apologise to have irked many of you. In hindsight, it was out of line. We are already working on past employees full and final being paid out. My comment was a reaction to a particular statement, not the post. But I accept the mistake," Sameer commented on the same post. "I request you to also have patience, and refrain from building a story based on false narrative," he added.

BharatPe though denied the employee's claim about the non-payment of salaries. "BharatPe strongly denies any social media comments which suggest that the company has not paid salaries to its employees. All the employees of the company have been paid their March salary in full," the company had said in a statement. "As per the company policy, employees serving their notice period will receive their full and final settlement amount in the due course as per company policy," the company added.

