BSNL launches new FTTH broadband plan at Rs 749, check similar plans from Airtel, JioFIber and Excitel

Government telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited launched two FTTH broadband plans today priced under Rs 1000. The first plan is a 100 Mbps plan and is priced at Rs 749. Another plan is priced at Rs 949 and gives 200 Mbps. BSNL also offers another broadband plan priced at Rs 799. This plan also offers 100 Mbps but until 3300GB. BSNL's first plan gives streaming benefits for no additional cost and that is the difference between Rs 749 and Rs 799 broadband plans. It is interesting to note that none of the ISPs are offering streaming benefits under Rs 1000 like BSNL is.They are detailed below.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Superstar Premium 1: This plan is priced at Rs 749 and gives 100 Mbps speed up to 100 GB which is then reduced to 5 Mbps. The plan is available in all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar circles. The plan offers a premium subscription to BSNL Cinemaplus and Yupp TV Services without any additional cost. The Yupp TV service gives access to Sony Liv Premium, ZEE5 Premium, VooT Select, Yupp TV Live -- NCF Channels, FDFS, Yupp TV Movies and Yupp TV scope. BSNL Bharat Fibre also offers a broadband plan at Rs 799. The plan offers 100 Mbps speed till 3300GB or 3.3 TB or 3300GB data. Once the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps.

Meanwhile, Airtel Xstream, JioFIber, Excitel andTata Sky broadband also give broadband plans around the same price. They are priced as follows.

Excitel 300 Mbps stay-at-home plan: The 300 Mbps broadband stay at home plan is priced at Rs 752 and gives three months validity. This can be used for lag-free gaming.

JioFiber Rs 699 broadband plan: This plan offers truly unlimited internet at 60Mbps speed. This plan does not come with any OTT subscriptions and offers unlimited calling.

Airtel XStream Rs 799 broadband plan: Airtel Premium Rs 799 broadband plan: This broadband plan gives unlimited internet with up to 70 Mbps speed and other additional benefits like a subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music, and Shaw academy.

TataSky 100 Mbps broadband plan: This broadband plan from Tata Sky offers 100 Mbps data and unlimited calling and is priced at Rs 950 for a month. The same plan gives a subscription for 3 months, 6 months and 12 months respectively for Rs 2700, Rs 4500 and Rs 8400 which comes down to Rs 900, Rs 750 and Rs 700 a month.



