Clubhouse starts rolling out dark mode for Android and iOS users

Popular audio app Clubhouse will finally get a dark mode. The company announced in a blog post that the company will start rolling out dark mode on Clubhouse for Android and iOS users. Clubhouse took a decision to roll out dark mode after hearing numerous "pleas", reading "tweets" requesting dark mode in the app and by looking at the "mocked up versions" of the Clubhouse UI, the company said in the blog.

"We've heard your pleas. We've spotted your tweets. We've seen your hacked-together solutions and mocked up versions of the UI of your dreams. And while it might have taken us longer than what would be considered "fast" or "reasonable" or "at all acceptable by human standards," the wait is finally over. Today, we're beginning to roll out Clubhouse dark mode in all of its moody, non-blinding-you-at-3-am glory," Clubhouse said in a blog post.

Clubhouse noted in a blog post that the dark mode is light but not too light, the text on a velvety dark background. The company said that the dark mode will make it easier for night owls to use the app till the wee hours of the morning without hurting their eyes and losing the battery.

Clubhouse will start rolling out the dark mode for Android and iOS users starting April 14, Thursday. Users will have to update to the latest version of the app to get the new feature. However, if users do not get the feature right away, the company has asked them to wait as it would take a couple of days for Clubhouse to roll out the dark mode feature to the users.

Here is how you can turn on the dark mode on your Clubhouse app

Open the Clubhouse app

Go to the Settings option on the app

Then select the option of "Always Dark Mode "

You can also select the "User Device Settings."

Every other app comes with a dark mode or a dark theme these days, because it saves the battery of your phone and it is also easier on the eye. The dark mode also has advantages, especially when you are using your phone in low-light settings. When you turn on the dark mode, there will be less blue light emitted from your phone. It can also help people with visual impairment or light sensitivity.