Facebook's new Feeds tab finally lets users view posts in chronological order

Facebook is gradually pushing out a new update to let users view feeds in chronological order. The Facebook app for Android and iOS will get a new tab called, 'Feeds' that sits next to the main Home tab. It includes easy access to content from "people and communities you're already connected with on Facebook". On the other hand, the Home tab will still show content and suggested posts based on your browsing history. At the time of writing this article, the feature remains unavailable in India, but we can expect the rollout in the coming days or weeks.

Facebook shared the update in a blog post where it notes there are no 'Suggested For You' posts in Feeds, but ads are included. Facebook users with an iPhone will see the tab at the bottom, while Android users will see it at the top. The Feeds section further gets sub-sections such as All, Favourites, Friends, Groups, and Pages. As you'll expect, the feed will be displayed based on the categories.

The Feeds section is similar to Instagram's Following and Favourites tabs, which also let users view posts chronologically. Its main tab displays posts based on the discovery engine that sorts content based on users' preferences.

The latest blog post further notes, "The tabs in the shortcut bar change based on the parts of the app you're using the most. You can also personalise and pin a tab in your shortcut bar, making its placement permanent". The steps to personalise the Feeds section remain unclear.

The development is significant as Facebook has been defending its algorithm for years since it aims to deliver more personalised content to users. The latest blog post still defends the primary Home tab as it lets users create a Reel, see what their connections are sharing on Feed and in Stories, and "build community over new and shared interests".

Last month, a leaked memo pointed out that Facebook is working on new updates to aggressively rival TikTok - its stiff competitor. It said that the platform would incorporate a "Discovery Engine" to offer more personalised short video recommendations similar to TikTok's "For You" feed.