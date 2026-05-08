From HP to Asus: Top 5 AI PCs to buy during Flipkart summer sale

Planning to buy a new laptop this summer? Then this is the perfect time, as Amazon and Flipkart both will be running their summer sale, bringing huge deals and discounts across technology gadgets, including laptops, smartphones, tablets, wearables, and others.

If you are someone who is planning to catch up with the AI race, Flipkart will be offering massive discounts on AI PCs across brands such as HP, Asus, Dell, and others. Here are the top 5 picks that you can consider during the Flipkart sale that starts May 9.

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Flipkart sale: Top 5 AI PCs

Dell 14 Plus next-gen AI PC: This AI PC is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor paired with 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB internal storage. It also has a versatile 360-degree hinge, allowing users to switch between laptop, tablet, and tent. It offers Microsoft’s Copilot+ features such as Recall, Live Captions, Coceater, and more, making it perfect for productivity and professional tasks.

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED AI PC: The Asus Zenbook series are known for offering premium features and comes with deeper AI integration. The Asus Zenbook 14 is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor paired with 32GB RAM and 1TB storage. The laptop supports AI-powered platforms and also comes with tools like AiSense Camera, AI noise cancellation, and more, making it a perfect buy. However, it is on the pricer end, and will likely come under Rs. 1,50,000 during the Flipkart sale.

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HP 14 AI PC: Another AI PC to consider during the Flipkart sale is the HP 14 AI PC. The laptop comes with the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. This is a productivity-centric smartphone that comes with integrated AI features, such as AI noise cancellation, smarter power management, Auto Live captions, and more. In addition, the HP 14 AI PC will be available at under Rs. 80,000.

HP OmniBook 7 Aero: The OmniBook also comes with powerful and premium features, making it a great option for productivity and AI-related tasks. It offers AI features such as Copilot+ integration, HP AI companion, AI noise cancellation, and others. The HP OmniBook 7 Aero is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 5 Hexa Core processor paired with 16GB RAM and 512G.

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Samsung Galaxy Book 5 AI: Lastly, another AI PC to consider during sale is the Samsung Galaxy Book 5. The laptop comes with Copilot+PC and Galaxy AI features such as AI Select, Recall, Photo remaster, personalised AI assistants, and more, making it great for day-to-day productivity.