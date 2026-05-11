Get Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at around Rs 95,000 during Flipkart sale: Here’s how

The Flipkart Summer sale has kicked off with huge discounts and offers on smartphones across brands like Samsung, Apple, Nothing, and others. If you are looking for a flagship smartphone, but do not want to spend more than Rs 1 Lakh, then the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be the right option. On Flipkart, the previous generation Samsung flagship is selling at a massive discount price, allowing buyers to save a huge amount on a premium smartphone experience packed with advanced cameras, AI features, and flagship performance.

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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra discount on Flipkart

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched in early 2025, bringing flagship performance and advanced camera upgrades over its predecessor. The smartphone was launched at Rs 1,29,999 for the 256GB storage variant. However, during the Flipkart sale, it is available at just Rs 99,989.

In addition to the sale discount, buyers can also avail bank offers and get up to Rs 4500 off on their purchase. Therefore, the final discount price of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be cut down to just Rs 95,489.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max gets up to 11% discount during Flipkart sale

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Buyers can also avail an exchange discount and get up to Rs 57,300 off. For instance, if you own a Galaxy S24 in flawless condition, then you can get up to Rs 20,300 off on the purchase. Therefore, the smartphone can be bought at around Rs 75,000.

Other Samsung phones to buy during Flipkart sale

Alongside the flagship Samsung series, Flipkart is also offering discounts on F-series and M-series phones. Samsung models like Galaxy M17 series, Galaxy M36 and Galaxy M56 are on discount. On the other hand, Galaxy F70e and Galaxy F36 also get discounts. Therefore, the Flipkart sale caters to all price segments. All these models are available between Rs 10,000 and Rs. 25000 after sale discount.