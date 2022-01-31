iMac Pro may launch soon with faster M1 chip but same design as last year's iMac

Apple iMac Pro is likely to return later this year. Among all the things that the iPhone maker is expected to launch this year, an iMac bigger than the current 24-inch model may arrive sometime this year and it may bring several improvements. The iMac Pro will come with a 27-inch display and will be a part of Apple's push towards replacing Intel-based Macs with the ones that use Apple Silicon.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has noted in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter that Apple will release a bigger iMac model this year. But instead of going with something like the 27-inch iMac, Apple may choose to call it the iMac Pro. But the size of the Mac is not going to be the only reason behind the "Pro" title. Gurman said that this iMac Pro may come with chips "similar to the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors inside of the MacBook Pro." Apple upgraded the MacBook Pro last year with advanced versions of M1 chips, which are its fastest by far.

While this year Apple is likely to bring even faster chips, such as the M2, the iMac Pro may not feature them. That is because the rumours so far have indicated that the M2 chip may debut alongside a MacBook Air later this year, and even though it will be better than the M1 chip, it will not be as powerful as the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that the MacBook Pro from last year used. That would mean that M2 chips will not be Apple's highest-end, and the iMac Pro, on the other hand, is supposed to be. It would only make sense if Apple went with the same processor for the iMac Pro as it would for the MacBook Pro this year.

Gurman also said in his newsletter that the 27-inch iMac Pro will have the same design as the 24-inch iMac that it launched last year. This also means that we can see the iMac Pro in all those funky colours. However, Apple's "Pro" products usually go for a little muted shades. For instance, the latest iMac Pro was the first one to come in Space Grey colour. It might be possible, hence, that the upcoming iMac Pro will also have a Space Grey variant.

While Gurman's report does not talk about the iMac Pro's specifications, a report by DSCC previously suggested that the 27-inch iMac slated to arrive this year may come with a miniLED display and ProMotion feature. Apple is gradually moving to the miniLED technology, so equipping its high-end products with it only makes sense. The report also said that Apple may unveil this iMac at an event in March or April, meaning we are likely to see the iMac Pro, if both are the same product, very soon.