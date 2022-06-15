Instagram bug forces you to watch same Stories again, fix underway

Instagram seemingly has a bug that is causing problems with viewing Instagram Story. As per users' posts across social media platforms, IG Stories are playing from the start even if the user has viewed them. It essentially means that users are forced to view previous stories to watch the latest ones. The Meta-owned social media company has responded to The Verge saying that a fix is underway.

The exact cause of the problem remains unclear, and Instagram is yet to address the issue on its official channels. It is also unclear whether the bug is affecting Android or iOS Instagram users or both.

In a response to The Verge, Meta spokesperson Christine Pai has said that the company is "aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram Stories". The company adds, "[Instagram is] working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible".

However, social media posts indicated that the problem is specific to select regions and not India. A user (@tfraney18) on Twitter said, "Is anyone else's Instagram making them rewatch the whole of peoples Instagram stories everytime they put a new one up".

There appears to be no workaround to the Instagram Story bug, and the update will likely be from the server-side.

90-second Instagram Reels

Meanwhile, Instagram rolled out an update recently to allow users to shoot Reels for up to 90 seconds. Earlier, the company only allowed users to record TikTok-like short Reels for 60 seconds. The Reels feature was launched nearly two years ago when TikTok got banned in India. Since its debut, the social media company has been aggressively updating the tool to rival TikTok, which remains popular globally.

Instagram has also added several other features, such as templates, interactive stickers, fresh sound effects and the ability to import your own audio. The latest update with new features is available for both iOS and Android.

