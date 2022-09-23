iPhone deals x Big Billion Days sale: I wonder why Flipkart gets trolled

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is rolling in full swing, and if you have been eyeing getting a spanking new iPhone, well, this is the right time. But is it? Well, the answer is not that simple. Let me elaborate. It was only last year that we saw the crazy deals running on the iPhone 12 models during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. And while there wasn't any controversy regarding the price increase throughout the sale period, many customers did complain of getting scammed by receiving bricks instead of a new iPhone. Well, that my friend is a story for another day.

Fast forward to Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale in 2022, and the star around this year is the iPhone 13. I am sure many people following the deals and offers must have seen how Flipkart was advertising the iPhone 13's discounted price of Rs. 49,900. And while the e-commerce platform did stick to the price of Rs. 49,900, at least for the initial 2 minutes of the sale on the first for Plus members. The thing is, about two minutes later, the iPhone 13 went out of stock only to get restocked minutes later along with a new sale price of Rs. 56,990 for the base 128GB variant. This begs me to ask, was the sale of the iPhone 13 with the special price only for the Plus members? Because the regular buyers didn't even get the chance to buy the iPhone 13 for the advertised sale price of under Rs. 50,000.

Once again, I am not saying the current starting price of Rs. 56,990 is any bad. In fact, the current price still offers a solid Rs. 13,000 discount on the original selling price. However, my only problem with the whole situation is why Flipkart had to resort to cheap antics.

Another thing to note is that Flipkart had been advertising the iPhone 13 for Rs. 49,990. And if you closely noticed the landing page, you would've seen a small asterisk at the end of the price. In simple terms, for an average consumer, it meant that anyone can buy the iPhone 13 for Rs. 49,990 but some terms and conditions apply. And these terms can be anything, and these terms only allow companies like Flipkart to exploit deals and offers howsoever they seem fit. This practice, not only at Flipkart but also on the part of many companies, needs to change. I mean, aren't we already buying stuff with terms and conditions all year round? Don't we as consumers also deserve a chance at a fair sale with no hidden terms? But I forgot, we don't live in a perfect world.

If you've read my rant so far, you must've already understood that I am not against sale offers and deals. I simply ask these e-commerce platforms, especially Flipkart, not to resort to cheap antics and instead just stick to promises. As a company, if a price 'X' was set for a particular product, then it should've remained as 'X' for the sale period, and not changed to 'Y' even before the sale started. The iPhone 13 deal of Rs. 49,990 and the iPhone 12 deal of Rs. 39,990 were brilliant offers, and I am sure many Flipkart Plus customers did get a chance to get one for themselves. Sadly, the usual customers without the Plus membership weren't one of them. I only wish that Flipkart could've been more specific with the sale offers. That would've been better. Again, we don't live in a perfect world!