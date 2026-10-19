Apple announces 'Pro and Tell' event for next week: OLED‌ ‌MacBook Pro‌ and other devices expected

Can’t wait to pro and tell next week. https://t.co/3wUkxwq35i — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 19, 2026

While Apple has not confirmed the exact date of the launch, it has reportedly sent out invites for October 28, 2026, in Los Angeles. According to a Bloomberg report, the company is expected to announce refreshed MacBook and iPad Mini models. The lineup could include a new MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen and Dynamic Island. The company may also debut a14-inch MacBook Pro and a new iMac with the M6 chip.

Must read: Apple’s first touchscreen MacBook could arrive in November with OLED display, but there’s a catch



Apple is keeping October busy with another product launch, following its October 13 “Welcome Home” event. The earlier announcement focused on its smart home ecosystem, bringing updates to the Apple TV 4K and Siri Remote alongside the new HomeView hub and second-generation HomePod Mini.

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Apple October event India: Date and Time

The official Apple event date is still awaited, but as per the invites, we could expect the announcements around 10:00 AM Pacific Time, which means it will be 10:30 PM IST. While the products will be announced this month, retail availability is not expected until November 2026. Therefore, we may have to wait for the official announcement to confirm the launch date, product details, pricing, and availability in India.