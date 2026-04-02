Iran strike damages Amazon cloud facility in Bahrain

Amazon's cloud facility in Bahrain suffered infrastructure damage after an Iranian strike. The news started to surface hours after Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned US technology companies, including Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Google, and Meta, as their potential targets in West Asia.

According to a Financial Times report, the Iranian strike hit the headquarters of Batelco, the country's leading telecommunications provider that manages Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems in the region. Bahrain's interior ministry confirmed a fire at a company facility after an Iranian attack, as per the report. However, it did not officially name Amazon.

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As the Iranian guard targets US tech giants, it is not the first time the strike was aimed at Amazon. Last month, the company confirmed that its cloud facilities were affected, and that the AWS services were also disrupted due to the Iranian strike and the ongoing West Asia conflict. Previously, the company issued a statement that it would continue to migrate its operations to other locations.

As of now, the seriousness of the damage at the facility has not been disclosed, and it's unclear how long services might be affected. Therefore, we may have to wait until Amazon releases an official statement about how much of the workload has been impacted.

In addition, no other tech giant has reported being affected by the Iranian strike in the West Asia region as of now.