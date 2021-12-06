Jio Rs 601, Rs 799 and Rs 3119 prepaid plans now give Disney+ Hotstar benefit, check all details

Earlier this week we reported Airtel had reduced its Disney+ Hotstar benefit to only one prepaid plan. Telecom operators including Jio announced their prepaid plan tariff hikes in late November. The telco has now updated its website and added the streaming benefit to three of its revised prepaid plans. Until now, Jio's website showed streaming benefits with its Rs 601 prepaid plan. The prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. It comes with an additional 6GB of data and one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar.

Now, the telco has included Disney+Hotstar benefit with its prepaid plans priced at Rs 799, Rs 1066 and Rs 3119. The Rs 3119 prepaid plan from Jio is an annual plan and gives 365 days validity, 2GB daily data with additional 10GB data. It also gives unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and Jio apps.



Prepaid plans priced at Rs 799 and Rs 1066 are 2GB daily data plans that have 56 days and 84 days validity respectively. Both plans give access to 2GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Both plans give Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefits. The Rs 1066 plan gives an additional 5GB of data with access to Jio apps. Additionally, Jio will also give Disney+ Hotstar benefits with its Rs 659 prepaid plan that gives 1.5GB data for 56 days.

Earlier this year, Disney+ Hotstar introduced new plans that start at Rs 499. The streaming giant scrapped of Disney+ Hotstar plan which began at Rs 399. Disney+ Hotstar customers will get access to all content, however, the audio and video quality might change depending upon the price. Disney+ Hotstar separately offers three new plans including Mobile at Rs 499 per year, Super at Rs 899 per year, and Premium at Rs 1499 per year.