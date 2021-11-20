Moto G Stylus 2022, Moto Edge 30 Ultra expected to arrive in 2022

Motorola has been launching phones one after the other. Just yesterday, the Lenovo-owned company made five phones official. Now the smartphone company is speculated to launch the Moto G Stylus and Moto Edge 30 Ultra. The renders of the upcoming smartphones have been exclusively obtained by 91mobiles. The smartphones have been codenamed Rogue (Motorola Edge 30 Ultra), Milan (Moto G Stylus 2022), and Austin. The three Motorola phones are expected to hit the market in 2022.

As per 91mobiles, Motorola is currently working on the successor to the Moto G Stylus. The company had made the Motor G Stylus 5G official last year. The smartphone was launched in the United States, it did not make it to the Indian market. The G Stylus 5G comes with a stylus that helps users in sketching, writing notes. We can expect the Moto G Stylus 2022 to come with improved specifications.

Moto G Stylus 2022: Specs and design

The Moto G Stylus 2022 has been codenamed "Milan" and carries the model number XT2211DL. The smartphone is expected to come with 5G support. The Moto G Stylus 2022 will come with an improved stylus and dedicated slot for the stylus pen. Motorola could also introduce a Moto Note app in the Moto G Stylus 2022, which would be exclusively used for the jotting down quick notes and set reminders. The report reveals that the Note app can also be accessed without unlocking the phone.

The renders show that the smartphone houses a triple camera setup on the rear which includes three large sensors. The display has thin bezels around the corner and punch hole cutout on the front for selfies. The volume rocker is on the right side of the device and there is a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel of the device. The stylus pen slot was not visible in the renders but reports say that the device will come with one. The smartphone is expected to with 50-megapixel camera whereas the details of the other sensors are not known.



