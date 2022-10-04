Need a job at Apple? CEO Tim Cook wants you to have these 4 qualities

Who doesn't wish to work for Google, Apple, Microsoft or one of the top tech companies globally, right? CEO Tim Cook now reveals 4 traits that he looks for while hiring people for Apple. Now, if you aspire to work for Apple some day, start working towards it now and build these qualities.

In a recent interview during an Italian university's commencement ceremony, as reported by CNBC, Cook said that Apple's success is directly linked to its culture. During the same interview, the Apple CEO talked about qualities that the company looks for in candidates during the hiring process.

So, what are the qualities that Apple looks for while hiring a candidate?

--CEO Tim Cook said that since Apple creates its products with combined efforts, it is important for everyone to work in a collaborative manner. "We look for the fundamental feeling that if I share my idea with you, that that idea will grow and get bigger and get better," Cook said as quoted by the publication.

-Other traits are -- "creativity and curiosity". The CEO of Apple said that the company looks for people who think differently. "We look for people that think different -- that can look at a problem and not be caught up in the dogma of how that problem has always been [solved]," he explained. Additionally, speaking of curiosity, Cook said he likes people who ask questions like a child. "It's a cliché, but there are no dumb questions," he said.

--The last trait is expertise Cook said.

The Apple CEO believes that these 4 traits in employees make up for an "an ambitious, yet supportive" work culture.

Apple is undoubtedly one of the top tech companies in the world and every techie, at some point in life, wants to be a part of the company. So, if you also aspire to work for Apple in future, take note of what the hiring managers and Cook look for before hiring a candidate.