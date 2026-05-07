Google’s AI Overviews to begin referencing social media discussions: Know how

Google is upgrading AI Overviews, its summary feature on Search, to improve contextual understanding by incorporating links from social media posts and online discussions. With the update, AI Overview will start to quote people’s opinions and experiences from Reddit and other online communities.

AI Overviews “Expert Advice”

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According to a Google blog post, links from social media will be showcased under “Expert Advice," or "Community Perspectives," depending on the user query. Therefore, all queries may not be treated as Expert Advice labelling.

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In addition, Google will also show more details when users hover over links. For social media posts, it will display the creator or community name, and for websites, it will show the site or page title.

Google said, “For many searches, people are increasingly seeking out advice from others. To help you find the most helpful insights to explore further, AI responses will now include a preview of perspectives from public online discussions, social media, and other firsthand sources."

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The company further states that it will help improve visibility in AI Search, enabling Search users to connect directly with relevant sources and creators.

Also read: Microsoft, Google, and xAI to give early access of next-gen AI models to US Govt

AI hallucination scare

While this may give a broader opinion to users on certain topics, hallucinations remain a critical concern. During the early days of AI Overviews, the tool faced criticism for giving misleading and inaccurate responses.

The tool often failed to understand sarcasm, citing the satirical website The Onion while suggesting that people eat “one small rock per day,” and even referencing Reddit posts recommending that glue be added to pizza to help the cheese stick better. However, the tool has drastically improved over the years, and it's less likely to hallucinate.

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Although bringing social media opinions to AI Overviews may still raise concerns around misinformation, unreliable sources, and AI hallucinations, Google appears to be positioning the feature as a way to provide users with broader context and more diverse perspectives.