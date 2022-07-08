Not iPhone 14, Apple wants to focus on selling more iPhone 14 Pro models this year

Apple is expected to launch four new models under the iPhone 14 series later this year. The company hasn't confirmed the launch date yet, but reports suggest that the iPhone 14 series will go official around the month of September. While we wait for Apple to officially announce the launch date of the iPhone 14 series, rumours and leaks circulating on the internet have revealed almost everything about the upcoming iPhone models. The latest report shows that this year, the Cupertino-based tech giant will change its sales strategy.

As per TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will primarily focus on selling more high-end iPhone 14 Pro with the aim of expanding the market for super-premium smartphones. Kuo also said that this isn't a one-time plan, instead, the company wants to continue to follow the strategy for future iPhone models, including the iPhone 15 series and beyond.

This year's Pro models are said to look slightly different from the cheaper models. This year, Apple is expected to launch four new models, including:

-iPhone 14

-iPhone 14 Max

-iPhone 14 Pro

-iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to come packed with a pill-shaped design, which is something that we haven't seen in any of the iPhones previously. However, the cheaper models, including the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max are tipped to come with the same old wide-notched design. All four models are tipped to come with the A16 Bionic chipset and iOS 16 operating system, which was announced at WWDC 2022 earlier this year.

This year, Apple is expected to ditch the iPhone mini model and instead launch the iPhone 14 Max. Reports suggest that the 14 Max will offer top notch specifications at a relatively lower price tag. The iPhone 14 Max is said to come packed with dual rear camera sensors and a single sensor on the front, better battery life, and more. Also, this year's iPhone models are said to offer larger sensors, which otherwise means that these phones will be able to click better low light photos.