Perplexity’s new iPad app adds multitasking and research tools for power users

Perplexity AI has rolled out a major overhaul of its iPad app, as the company looks to serve a growing base of professionals and students who use the iPad as their primary device. Announcing the update on X, CEO Aravind Srinivas said the app has moved away from a scaled-up mobile interface to a native iPad experience designed to come closer to the desktop version of the AI search engine.

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Until now, the Perplexity app on iPad had largely functioned as an enlarged version of the iOS app, leading to scale issues on the bigger screen and a less effective user experience. The redesign aims to make better use of iPadOS and address a long-running complaint among iPad users about apps that simply stretch an iPhone-style interface to fit a larger display.

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With the update, Perplexity now supports iPadOS multitasking features such as Split View and Slide Over, allowing users to run the app alongside note-taking tools or document editors without breaking their workflow. The interface also includes a persistent sidebar for easier navigation, in a layout that mirrors desktop browsers more closely.

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It also includes research-focused features such as enhanced citation displays and personalised discovery feeds. These changes are meant to help users check sources more easily and explore related topics on the iPad’s larger, high-resolution screen. Srinivas said the aim was to bring the "polish and finesse" of the iOS app while also delivering the "experience of desktop usage".

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The update is also expected to support Perplexity’s push among power users. By making the iPad app a stronger research tool, the company appears to be encouraging more users to consider its Pro subscription. The Pro tier offers access to advanced AI models, including GPT-5.2, Claude Sonnet 4.5 and Gemini 3 Pro, which the company is positioning for students and professionals using larger-screen devices such as the iPad.

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The iPad revamp comes during a busy stretch for the startup. Perplexity recently launched its Comet browser on Android and has continued expanding its Shopping Hub, which offers AI-generated product recommendations. Srinivas also recently cautioned users about "fake" versions of the upcoming Comet browser for iOS and asked them to wait for an official announcement before downloading anything.

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The updated Perplexity app is now available on the Apple App Store. With native multitasking, a redesigned layout and more prominent research tools, the company is presenting the iPad version as a more productive "dynamic copilot" experience for users on Apple’s tablet platform.