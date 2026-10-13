Quote of the Day by John Ternus: 'We don't ship technology for technology's sake'

Who is John Ternus?

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John Ternus is an American technology executive and the CEO of Apple. He is best known for his long-standing leadership in Apple’s hardware engineering organisation and his role in overseeing the development of several of the company’s most important products.

Ternus joined Apple in 2001 and has held several senior engineering positions, eventually becoming Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. In that role, he was closely involved in the development of products including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and AirPods, helping drive Apple’s hardware innovation and product integration.

Known for his engineering expertise and low-profile leadership style, Ternus became one of Apple’s most prominent executives. He succeeded Tim Cook as Apple CEO in 2026, taking charge of the company as it continues to expand its presence across smartphones, personal computing, wearables, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

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When was this quote said by John Ternus?

John Ternus first stated this position in April 2026 during a pre-appointment interview with the tech review site Tom's Guide.

At the time, he was still serving as Apple’s Senior VP of Hardware Engineering, shortly after being officially announced as Tim Cook's successor.

What does this quote mean?

This quote means that technology should only serve the user experience, not exist as a gimmick or a feature checkbox. John Ternus is emphasising that Apple prioritises how a feature actually improves a person's daily life over simply being the first to launch a trendy piece of tech (like a raw AI model or a spec sheet milestone).

The company builds tools to solve real human problems, refusing to rush out new tech just to show off that they can.