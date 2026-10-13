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Quote of the Day by John Ternus: 'We don't ship technology for technology's sake'

Quote of the Day by John Ternus: 'We don't ship technology for technology's sake'

Ternus joined Apple in 2001 and has held a number of senior engineering positions, eventually becoming Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by John Ternus: 'We don't ship technology for technology's sake'John Ternus is an American technology executive and the CEO of Apple

"We don't ship technology for technology's sake.” A quote by John Ternus, CEO of Apple.

Ternus stated that Apple does not chase industry AI trends or "ship technology for technology's sake". Instead, the focus is on how technology can build profound, practical, and "incredible experiences" for users.

Who is John Ternus?

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John Ternus is an American technology executive and the CEO of Apple. He is best known for his long-standing leadership in Apple’s hardware engineering organisation and his role in overseeing the development of several of the company’s most important products.

Ternus joined Apple in 2001 and has held several senior engineering positions, eventually becoming Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. In that role, he was closely involved in the development of products including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and AirPods, helping drive Apple’s hardware innovation and product integration.

Known for his engineering expertise and low-profile leadership style, Ternus became one of Apple’s most prominent executives. He succeeded Tim Cook as Apple CEO in 2026, taking charge of the company as it continues to expand its presence across smartphones, personal computing, wearables, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

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When was this quote said by John Ternus?

John Ternus first stated this position in April 2026 during a pre-appointment interview with the tech review site Tom's Guide.

At the time, he was still serving as Apple’s Senior VP of Hardware Engineering, shortly after being officially announced as Tim Cook's successor.

What does this quote mean?

This quote means that technology should only serve the user experience, not exist as a gimmick or a feature checkbox. John Ternus is emphasising that Apple prioritises how a feature actually improves a person's daily life over simply being the first to launch a trendy piece of tech (like a raw AI model or a spec sheet milestone).

The company builds tools to solve real human problems, refusing to rush out new tech just to show off that they can.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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