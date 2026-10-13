iPhone 18 Pro camera: How strong magnets could affect photos, here's what a new test found

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max feature a camera mechanism that changes the size of the lens opening, giving the main camera greater control over how much light enters. But this moving mechanism has now drawn attention for another reason. A teardown by repair website iFixit showed that a nearby magnet can move the tiny blades responsible for adjusting the opening. The finding raises a practical question for users who rely on magnetic phone accessories: could placing a strong magnet near the camera affect its performance? While the demonstration highlights a potential concern, it does not establish that everyday accessories will interfere with the camera in an assembled iPhone.
MUST READ | Apple launches special edition AirPods 5 in India with rangoli engraving: Festive offers up to ₹15,000