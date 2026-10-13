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iPhone 18 Pro camera: How strong magnets could affect photos, here's what a new test found

iPhone 18 Pro camera: How strong magnets could affect photos, here's what a new test found

A closer look at Apple's latest camera technology has revealed an unusual interaction with magnets, raising questions about accessories placed near the rear camera.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 6:15 AM IST
iPhone 18 Pro camera: How strong magnets could affect photos, here's what a new test found A magnet can move iPhone 18 Pro's tiny aperture blades inside. (Photo: Apple)

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max feature a camera mechanism that changes the size of the lens opening, giving the main camera greater control over how much light enters. But this moving mechanism has now drawn attention for another reason. A teardown by repair website iFixit showed that a nearby magnet can move the tiny blades responsible for adjusting the opening. The finding raises a practical question for users who rely on magnetic phone accessories: could placing a strong magnet near the camera affect its performance? While the demonstration highlights a potential concern, it does not establish that everyday accessories will interfere with the camera in an assembled iPhone.

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iPhone 18 Pro camera: What happens when a magnet comes close?

iFixit's examination of the iPhone 18 Pro's main camera revealed six tiny blades inside its variable aperture mechanism. These blades move to change the size of the opening, controlling how much light reaches the sensor.

During the teardown, iFixit brought a magnet close to the exposed mechanism and demonstrated that the blades could move. However, this was a test of a dismantled camera, not proof that a magnetic case or charger would produce the same effect during everyday use.

Strong magnetic fields can also interfere with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and closed-loop autofocus, technologies that help reduce blur and keep subjects in focus. Such interference can affect lens-position sensors and limit lens movement.

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Which magnetic accessories should you watch out for?

Accessories that place strong magnets or magnetisable metal plates close to the camera warrant caution. These could include certain magnetic cases, flip covers and car mounts.

This does not mean you need to stop using every magnetic accessory. The findings do not establish that standard MagSafe chargers or wallets cause camera problems. If your photos become blurry, remove nearby magnetic accessories and check whether the camera works normally.

For now, the key distinction is between a magnet moving an exposed camera mechanism and evidence of an actual problem during everyday use.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 13, 2026 6:15 AM IST
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