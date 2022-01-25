Realme 9 Pro Plus and Realme 9 Pro will be 5G phones, company CEO teases imminent launch

Realme 9 Pro Plus and Realme 9 Pro will both be 5G phones, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, has confirmed. Sheth tweeted, "Our upcoming #realme9ProSeries, which includes 9 Pro & 9 Pro+, will be equipped with 5G technology." The Realme 9 Pro+ and Realme 9 Pro will join the Realme 9i to complete the 9 series. But unlike the 9 Pro+ and 9 Pro, the Realme 9i is a 4G phone and uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.

"We have always ensured that our fans have access to all the latest technology," Sheth said, outlining the company's efforts towards democratising 5G in India. Realme was the first brand to launch a 5G phone in India and it is also the first one to push 5G phones in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment.

Realme has been using four to five 5G bands on most of its phones. For instance, Realme's best-selling 5G phone from last year, the 8s 5G, comes with only five 5G bands. Some from the lower category and the fewest from the middle category. Now, Realme customers are disappointed because they want the future phones to support at least 11 to 12 bands, which means these phones should cover all three categories of 5G bands: low, middle, and high.

While low-category bands offer maximum coverage, the speeds are mostly only marginally better than what a good 4G network offers today. The high category bands, also called mmWave, on the other hand, give stunning speeds of around 1Gbps, but with poor coverage. The solution to their perils is the middle category, also known as sub-6GHz, which includes bands such as n78. Now, nearly every 5G phone by Realme launched recently comes with the n78 band support, but people are not seemingly happy.

For now, Realme has not revealed what kind of 5G support the 9 Pro+ and 9 Pro will come with, but customers can definitely look forward to phones that will be good value for money. The press images of the Realme 9 Pro+ and 9 Pro have been leaked and they look very identical to each other, as well as the Realme 9i. This design itself is inspired by the GT 2 Pro that Realme launched in China at the beginning of January. So, specifications are what will make them different.

According to previous reports, the Realme 9 Pro+ will use a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, while the Realme 9 Pro will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The Realme 9 Pro+ may come with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, while the Realme 9 Pro may use a 6.59-inch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate. A 50-megapixel camera system may be available on the Realme 9 Pro+, while the Realme 9 Pro is likely to have 64-megapixel cameras. And finally, there may be 4500mAh and 5000mAh batteries on the Realme 9 Pro+ and Realme 9 Pro, per the report.