Realme GT 2 sale on Flipkart begins today with Rs 5,000 cashback offer for buyers

Realme GT 2, the vanilla smartphone in the GT 2 series, will be available to buy for the first time today. The first sale of the phone begins today, so if you have been waiting to get your hands on the phone, your wait ends today. The Realme GT 2 comes with the same design as the GT 2 Pro, but the specifications are slightly different. For instance, the phone uses a Snapdragon 888 chipset instead of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It also forgoes the 2K display with a 1080p one.

Realme GT 2 price in India

The Realme GT 2 comes in two configurations. The one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 34,999 and the one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 38,999. The phone comes in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black colours.

Realme GT 2 deals and offers

If you buy the Realme GT 2 online using an HDFC Bank credit card, you get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on both upfront and EMI payments. That brings down the cost to Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively.

Realme GT 2 specifications

The Realme GT 2 comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1300 nits, and a screen-to-body ratio of 92.6 per cent. Protecting the display is Corning Gorilla Glass 5. This phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is no support for a microSD card, however. It has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and it runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

The three cameras on the Realme GT 2's back include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, which is also present on the more expensive GT 2 Pro. Accompanying the main sensor are a 119-degree wide-angle lens and a 4cm macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor with an F2.5 aperture. The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 65W and a compatible charger comes with the phone. There is, however, no wireless charging on the phone.