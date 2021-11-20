Several Tesla car owners were locked in their cars due to Tesla app outage

Technology has its own perks, but sometimes it can also get you in trouble. Several Tesla car owners found themselves in a messy situation when the Tesla app went down for hours. That is because a lot of users depend on the Tesla app to gain keyless access to their cars. However, when the Tesla app suffered an outage for several hours, the app owners had to wait outside their cars and wait for the app to start working again.

Electrek first reported the issue after getting several complaints from users from Canada and the United States. The Tesla app is a very important tool for all Tesla car owners. The app is not only used as a car key, but a lot of car controls can be accessed through the app. A Tesla car owner from Seoul tweeted to Elon Musk about not the Tesla app not working, to which the CEO replied that he is getting the app checked.

It has been reported that the Tesla app suffered Tesla pushed a new update to its mobile app earlier this week. The app has added new features for owners. It is not clear whether the server went down due to the new updates.

Tesla model numbers Model 3/Y, Model S/ were reportedly more affected in the Tesla app outage.

This isn't the first time Tesla app suffered an outage, back in September 2020 Tesla suffered a complete outage of both its customer-facing servers and internal system for several hours.