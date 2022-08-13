Slowdown? Why tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Facebook are freezing hiring

Google, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft are some of the companies where most people wish to work. The reputation, job security and the high salary are some of the factors that attract job seekers. However, of late, things have not been going too well even for the big tech companies, including Google, Facebook, Amazon and others. The companies have frozen hiring, some of them have even laid off employees. And there are reasons that deeply influence companies' decisions to put hiring on hold and fire people, such as recession, inflation, the on-going Ukraine war and the lingering pandemic.

Microsoft noted a couple of days ago that it is closing many job openings, while Google has said that it is pausing hiring for the next two weeks at least.Amazon, too, is dealing with overstaffing issues and Meta has slashed plans to hire by almost 30 per cent.

Here is what the companies are saying.

Google

Google has frozen hiring for over two weeks. The company announced that it is pausing hiring to push the existing employees to be more efficient and focused. Previously, CEO Sundar Pichai had also said during a session with the employees that "productivity as a whole is not where it needs to be for the headcount we have." He further added that Google is not immune to headwinds like most companies.

Microsoft

Microsoft has not only frozen hiring but also parted ways with a lot of employees. As per a Business Insider report, the company is asking some employees to take severance pay or find any other position at the company. Previously, Microsoft had confirmed laying off close to 1800 people. "Today we had a small number of role eliminations. Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly," Microsoft said in an official statement.

Facebook

Back in May, Meta froze its hiring because it failed to achieve its revenue targets. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, too has expressed his unhappiness over inefficient employees. Meta has also pulled back its investments in certain products that were set to compete with video-conferencing platforms like Zoom.

"Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here. And part of my hope by raising expectations and having more aggressive goals, and just kind of turning up the heat a little bit, is that I think some of you might just say that this place isn't for you. And that self-selection is okay with me," Zuckerberg said during a QnA session.

Amazon

Amazon, on the other hand, has not backfilled the vacant positions. In the earnings report, Amazon CFO, Brian Olsavsky said that the company had reduced headcount by almost 27,000. But the company has denied firing people.

"On the head count, yes, I think there was more. As we mentioned in Q1 we added 14,000 workers. Prior Last year, we had reduced our net head count by 27,000. So, we were pretty transparent about the fact that we had hired a lot of people in Q1 for the coverage of the Omicron variant. Luckily, that variant subsided, and we were left with a higher head count position. That has come down through adjusting our hiring levels and normal attrition and was pretty much resolved by the end of April or early part of May. So that is dominating the quarter-over-quarter reduction in head count," Olsavkya said.

