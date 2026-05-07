Snapdragon 6 Gen 5, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoCs debut at Qualcomm’s India event

Qualcomm hosted the third edition of Snapdragon for India, bringing two new powerful processors for the mid-range smartphone segment. Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chips come with features like Smooth Motion UI that claims to offer lag-free navigation, AI-powered camera capabilities, powerful AI-enabled gaming experiences, and more to satisfy the needs of Indian smartphone users.

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Here’s a deep dive into what the new processor offers and how it will bring premium features to the budget and mid-range segment.

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Snapdragon 6 Gen 5: What it offers?

Smartphones with Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC could offer seamless everyday usage as it delivers up to 21% better GPU performance, 20% faster app launches and 18% less screen stutter. With the processor, Qualcomm also integrates Snapdragon Smooth Motion UI for smooth navigation and lag-free gaming experiences.

The processor consists of an octa-core Qualcomm Kryo CPU with four performance cores clocked at up to 2.6GHz and four efficiency cores running at up to 2.0GHz. It will further offer support for up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is built with TSMC’s 4nm process, bringing smooth everyday interactions.

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It also claims to offer advanced gaming performance with features like Qualcomm Adaptive Performance Engine 3.0, Snapdragon Game Super Resolution, and Qualcomm Frames Per Second 3.0.

In the camera segment, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 offers up to 200MP sensors, and it can capture 4K HDR video at 30fps. Lastly, it offers advanced connectivity features such as Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, Qualcomm XPAN technology, and 17 5G support.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor will debut with smartphones from Honor and Redmi.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 5: What it offers?

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 is touted for a budget-segment smartphone that comes with an upgrade in performance in day-to-day interactions. The company said that it delivers 77% improved GPU performance, 43% faster app launches and 25% less screen stutter. It is also equipped with an octa-core Kryo CPU and offers advanced performance at a lower cost.

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Qualcomm revealed that the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC will debut in devices from Oppo, Realme, and Redmi.