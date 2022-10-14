TCS wants employees to show medical certificates if they want to work from home

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is planning to go back to work from office (WFO) model by December 2022. Currently, it is operating in a hybrid model where employees are required to be physically present at work thrice a week. However, those who wish to fully work from home, for now, can do so by showing pertinent medical certificates. It would be possible after proper clearances by TCS's own doctors.

According to The Times of India, employees have been asked to show medical records like diagnosis, treatment and medical certificates if they want to continue working from home. As per emails, assessed by the publications, fully working from home is "not encouraged". The new rule reportedly kick-in on October 10. In one of the emails, HR said, "Any non-compliance on or after 10 October 2022 will be viewed seriously, and administrative measures including placing you on leave may be applied".

The report adds that employees with medical clearance may still need work from the office based on "business requirements". The company is tracking employee attendance, and those not coming to work at least thrice a week are being asked to get themselves rostered. Speaking more about the WFO new rule, the report quoting a TCS spokesperson notes, "We have been encouraging our associates to return to offices for some days in a week. [A] significant number of our employees are already doing so. We have always placed associate well-being as a paramount factor and have robust processes to support our associates as required".

TCS turned to a mandatory hybrid model in September this year, and a new roster for employees was created. Back then, the company said that is moving away from the WFH structure in a phased manner, which is in line with its 25x25 model. The model was first highlighted by TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan in the company's FY20 annual report (May 2020). It visions 25 per cent of the global workforce operating remotely and from the office.