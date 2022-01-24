This may be our first look at the Realme Buds Air 3 truly wireless earphones

Realme is working on the successor of the Buds Air 2 named the Buds Air 3. The launch timeline of the upcoming TWS is yet to be revealed. The features and pricing of the Realme Buds Air 3 were recently tipped online.

Now the live images of the Realme Buds Air 3 have surfaced online courtesy MySmartPrice. According to these images, the TWS will indeed feature the design showcased by renders earlier. This means they will be somewhat identical to their predecessor, Realme Buds Air 2.

Photo credit: Mysmartprice

Realme Buds Air 3 will get an even stronger Active Noise Cancellation at 40 dB. This will allow you to cut yourself off from the world, although Realme has also designed a Transparency mode, in which the headphones will let the sounds through.

The Realme Buds Air 3 earbuds are likely to retain the design of their predecessor. The upcoming earbuds will adopt an in-ear design and will have a stem. Besides, Realme went with a different design for the charging case.

The Realme Buds Air 3 will come in a White and Blue colour option. Source says that the Buds Air 3 will come with an IPX5 rating, Bluetooth 5.1, Transparency Mode, and Hybrid ANC mode.

Noted leaker Steve H.McFly seems to have corroborated this piece of information. According to the tipster, the earbuds will sport a more rounded design, shorter stems, and have silicone tips. Also, he claims that the case might adopt an oval-shaped design.

The Realme Buds Air 3 is claimed to offer around 30 hours of battery life, including the case without ANC. A previous leak claimed the Realme Buds Air 3 will come with in-ear detection, Bass Boost+ mode, and USB-C.

The TWS will also let users customize their audio preferences, and a feature called Dual Device Connection will let you connect the earphones to two devices simultaneously. Additionally, the earbuds could provide a customised audio experience to the users, similar to the OnePlus Buds Pro, and a low latency gaming mode.

Realme is yet to announce the launch date for Realme Buds Air 3.