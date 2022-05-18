Three more top employees quit as Twitter heads for potential Musk takeover

Elon Musk's poop emoji on Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's timeline is still a hot topic, but what is hotter are fresh resignations at the social media company headed for a $44 billion takeover by the world's richest man. Bloomberg has reported that three senior employees are voluntarily leaving Twitter, reflecting the uncertainties inside the company.

Ilya Brown, vice president of product management for health, conversation and growth; Katrina Lane, vice president of Twitter Service; and Max Schmeiser, head of data science, have put down their papers as Twitter is traversing on a rocky journey towards Musk's acquisition. According to their LinkedIn profiles, while Lane and Schmeiser were with Twitter for around one and a half years, Brown had worked for about six years.

Twitter confirmed these departures.

The latest resignations come shortly after Twitter's chief executive, Agrawal, carried out a major rejig in the company's management, firing two top product executives, one of whom was on paternity leave when he was terminated. Agrawal-led Twitter resorted to several measures before Musk acquires the company and makes changes according to his will. The Twitter chief instituted budget cuts and froze hiring across the company last week, but said that there will not be layoffs. However, in an email, Agrawal told employees, "Leaders will continue making changes to their organizations to improve efficiencies as needed."

Twitter is in limbo right now and its employees are clueless as to what will happen once Musk's $44 billion buyout deal comes together. Musk's buyout deal was accepted by the Twitter board after initial reluctance, but ever since that happened, several controversies have emerged around him, Twitter, and its employees. While Musk said his intent for buying Twitter lies in the propagation of free speech on the platform, he has, time and again, shown that he is not happy with the current management and hinted at firing them, including the current Twitter CEO.

Agrawal's fate at Twitter is sealed and that has instilled other employees with apprehension about their future once Musk's takeover begins. But for now, Musk is dragging his feet on the acquisition of Twitter. He recently said that the buyout deal has been put on hold unless his team verifies Twitter's claim that only 5 per cent of its total 261 million daily active users are false and spam. Musk's concerns were addressed by Agrawal as he put out some facts and questioned the Tesla boss' method of verifying spam on Twitter. That is when Musk dropped a poop emoji at Agrawal.