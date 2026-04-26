Google’s big India bet: $15 Billion Vizag AI data centre foundation to be laid on April 28

On April 28, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation of Google's $15 billion artificial intelligence (AI) data centre in Visakhapatnam (Vizag). The project is one of Google’s largest single foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in India and will take place over the next five years.

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The project will deploy AI infrastructure, establish a subsea gateway, and provide gigawatt-scale compute for global operations. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s data centre plans in India.

Google’s AI data centre in Vizag

Back in October 2025, Google partnered with the Andhra Pradesh government to build a 1-gigawatt (GW) AI‑driven data‑centre campus, with a planned investment of about $15 billion over five years. It will be Google’s first AI hub in the country, located in Vizag. However, the data centre capacity is eventually targeted to reach 5 GW, which is more than three times India’s total data centre capacity as of late 2025.

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The project spans 600 acres across three locations: Rambilli, Adavivaram, and Tarluvada. The data centre will play a major role in deploying an international subsea‑cable landing station and a major AI infrastructure that will support Google Cloud and AI services across India. In addition, the AI hub is also projected to create high-value jobs and a new "AI ecosystem" for the youth of Andhra Pradesh.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by the state Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, along with senior officials from Google. The project also brings partners like AdaniConnex and Airtel, who will play key infrastructure roles in Google’s AI‑hub and data‑centre campus in Vizag.

AdaniConnex will develop the core data‑centre infrastructure, including gigawatt‑scale AI‑facility design, renewable‑energy‑linked power systems, transmission lines, and energy‑storage solutions to run the hub on green power where possible.

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Whereas, Bharti Airtel will build and operate the high‑capacity fibre‑optic network and a new international subsea cable landing station (CLS) in Vizag. It will also provide low‑latency, high‑bandwidth connectivity for Google Cloud and AI workloads across India.

The project is expected to be completed by July 2028, and it is poised to become Asia’s largest data centre cluster.