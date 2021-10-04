WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down for some users

WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook services are down for the majority of users. Several users have taken to Twitter to report an outage on these platforms. At the time of writing this article, all three services were showing an error that is refreshing. While WhatsApp isn't sending or receiving messages, Instagram shows "couldn't refresh the feed." Similarly, the Facebook page takes forever to load.

Downdetector confirms that there are issues on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook platforms.

Developing story...