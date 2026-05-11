WhatsApp is rolling out ‘Plus’ subscription plan to iPhone users: Check features, price, and more

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging app, is rolling out “WhatsApp Plus subscription” to iOS. Previously, the feature was spotted in beta, and now it has started to roll out for a limited number of iPhone users. According to the WABetaInfo report, the subscription model is expected to roll out to more users in the coming weeks. It further reveals a feature of WhatsApp Plus that could offer exclusive features. Here’s what we know so far.

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WhatsApp Plus subscription: Features and what to expect

Reportedly, the existing WhatsApp feature will remain free for all users, but the subscription model will offer additional features such as premium stickers with animated overlay effects, custom app icon options, app theme options, more ringtones, pin extra chats, and more. It was highlighted that the paid version will allow users to pin up to 20 chats instead of just three.

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In addition, users will get new tools to manage groups of chats more easily. Users will be able to create a custom list containing all their work-related chats or colleagues. Instead of changing settings one by one, they can apply the same chat theme, notification sound, or call ringtone to every chat in that list at once. This will allow users to organise and customise multiple chat conversations.

WhatsApp Plus subscription price

Reportedly, the WhatsApp Plus subscription has not rolled out globally as of now, including in the US. However, the subscription is revealed to cost €2.49 per month in European regions. In the US, it could cost between $2.49 to $2.99, which is approx Rs. 284 in India. As of now, WhatsApp has not provided any official announcement about the feature; therefore, we may have to wait a couple of weeks more to know what it has to offer, and if it makes it to India.