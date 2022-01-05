Xiaomi India under investigation for evading custom duty worth Rs 653 crore

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI has reportedly issued a show-cause notice to mobile handset manufacturer Xiaomi India for evading custom duty worth Rs 653 crore. The revenue department had received intelligence that Xiaomi India was evading customs duty by way of undervaluation, after which an investigation in the matter was initiated.

During the investigation, searches were conducted by the DRI at the premises of Xiaomi India. The department has reportedly recovered documents which indicate that Xiaomi India was remitting royalty and licence fee to Qualcomm USA and to Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co Ltd, under contractual obligation.

A statement from the Finance Ministry says that Xiaomi India violated Section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 and Customs valuation (determination of the value of imported goods) Rules 2007.

By not adding "royalty and licence fee" into the transaction value, Xiaomi India was evading Customs duty being the beneficial owner of such imported mobile phones, the parts and components," the Ministry said.

Xiaomi told India Today Tech that it is reviewing the received notice and will support the authorities.

"At Xiaomi India, we give utmost importance to ensuring we comply with all Indian laws. We are currently reviewing the notice in detail. As a responsible company, we will support the authorities with all necessary documentation," a Xiaomi spokesperson said.

DRI has recorded the statements of key persons of Xiaomi India and its contract manufactures, during which one of the directors of Xiaomi India confirmed the said payments.

The department has issued three show cause notices to Xiaomi India for demand and recovery of duty amounting to Rs 653 crore for the period 1st April 2017 to 30th June 2020, under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.